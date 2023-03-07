Evansville Fraternal Order of Police offer condolences to fallen Deputy's family

The Evansville Fraternal Order of Police sharing their condolences following the death of Vanderburgh County Sheriff Deputy Asson Hacker.
The order says Deputy Hacker was an active member of the Evansville FOP Lodge #73.
They say the FOP has been standing alongside the Hacker Family since his passing and will never forget his sacrifice to the community.
The community is welcome to make donations to the Hacker family at any Old National Bank branch.
Businesses and residents are encouraged to lower their flags to half-staff in mourning until after Deputy Hacker is laid to rest Thursday evening.