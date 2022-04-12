Evansville Funeral Home President Encourages People who Have Lost a Loved One To Covid-19 to Apply for Relief

Doctors are warning a surge of Covid-19 cases is on the horizon.
Sadly, that could mean an increase in the number of families needing help paying for funerals.
Over at Ziemer Funeral Home in Evansville, they are reminding families they can take advantage of FEMA Covid-19 Funeral Assistance.
The average amount awarded is $6,500. But it could be as much as $9,000.
"Of course they are saddened by the loss of a loved one, many times suddenly at a younger age then they would have hoped for," said Daniel Ziemer, president of Ziemer Funeral Home. "But happy to know the relief was there. $9,000 covers most funerals."
Families with multiple funerals to plan can be awarded up $35,000.
To apply, visit: https://www.fema.gov/disaster/coronavirus/economic/funeral-assistance.