Evansville gown store helping sponsor prom dresses for students that cannot afford them

EVANSVILLE (WEVV) — Between the dinners, the tickets, and the outfits, attending prom isn’t affordable for everyone.
Paparazzi Glamour & Gowns are doing their part to make sure that every student, no matter their family’s financial situation, can go to prom and look great in the process.
They started the Pay it Forward Prom Edition program. The program allows individuals or businesses to sponsor a dress or tuxedo for a student, for $100.
The student then receives a certificate that they can bring into the store and exchange for a brand new dress of their choice, without explaining their financial situation
44News spoke to Kassy Lauer, owner of Paparazzi Glamour & Gowns, who explained how the program works.
"We're going to be relying on our school social workers, who know who has the need, to distribute certificates for us. So those students will be able to come in, shop for a prom dress and dresses will be specially marked for them. Despite what the price tag reads, as long as it is part of the program, they get to take that dress with them same day, no questions asked, no cash needed" Lauer said.
She says every year around this time, the store starts to see people in need.
"Obviously everybody wants to send their daughter to the prom. You don't want to skimp on it and you don't want to skip it. But, unfortunately right now in our community, there seems to be an influx of need for help in sending their child to prom" she explained
Lauer says that while many businesses and individuals have stepped up, the store is still looking for more sponsors to come forward.
She says she has even seen high school students come forward to sponsor other students out of their own pocket.
"It's all about the experience. Not just about the end conclusion, but making these students feel special, and not like they are shopping from a prom closet, although there is no shame in that."
You can sign up to sponsor a dress or tuxedo for a student by visiting the store in person, or by visiting the store's Facebook page, commenting or messaging your email and how much you would like to pledge, or you can text them at 812-589-8961 with the same info to donate privately.
An invoice will then be generated, followed by a VIP certificate that will then be given to a student by their school social worker.
The program is set to run until the final prom of the season concludes.