Evansville gun shop and firing range to permanently close

Uncle Rudy's Indoor firing range in Evansville will be closed by the end of the year.
The firing range's owner took to social media to announce the closure.
Uncle Rudy's owner decided to close its doors due to the market conditions.
The owner says rising costs are one of the reasons behind the need to close the doors.
According to a social media post, it was a very difficult decision that they tried to prevent.
The indoor firing range on Evansville's east side opened in 2015.
The last day for business will be December 31, 2022.