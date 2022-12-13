 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Evansville gun shop and firing range to permanently close

  • 0

Uncle Rudy's Indoor firing range in Evansville will be closed by the end of the year.

The firing range's owner took to social media to announce the closure.

Uncle Rudy's owner decided to close its doors due to the market conditions.

Uncle Rudy's closing up shop

The company posted the news of the closure to Facebook.

The owner says rising costs are one of the reasons behind the need to close the doors.  

According to a social media post, it was a very difficult decision that they tried to prevent.

The indoor firing range on Evansville's east side opened in 2015.

The last day for business will be December 31, 2022.

Download the free 44News apps to get the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device