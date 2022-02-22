Evansville Habitat Hands Over Keys to New Homeowners

Habitat For Humanity dedicated its 552nd home at 612. E. Oregon St. in Evansville. Malinda Rettig and her family helped build their home along with Junior and Senior students from Southern Indiana Career and Technical Center.
New Home Owner, Malinda Rettig said "I'm just overwhelmed with thankfulness and I just want to say thank you."
Malinda is a mother of two and like any loving family, they enjoy quality time together, whether its watching a movie, playing card games, or shopping.
Malinda said at one point she was scared that her dreams of becoming a home owner would not come true.
Malinda said "Even though I did everything I was supposed to do, I was still nervous cause you can lose this all the way through the program. You have to make sure you get your hours in and done and you stay and keep your budget right and when surprises hit you its like oh god I hope it don't make me lose my opportunity."
This is Habitat For Humanities 552nd home they've built right here in the tri-state and they're goal for 2023 is to build 600 houses.