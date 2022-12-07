Evansville high school student facing rape charges appears in court; enters plea of not guilty

18 year old high school student Luke S. Pokorney appeared before Vanderburgh County Circuit Court today, facing multiple counts of rape, strangulation, sexual battery and battery.
He entered a plea of not guilty. His defense attorney believes he is being tried improperly as an adult.
Pokorney is facing 3 level 3 felonies, 2 level 6 felonies, and 3 class a misdemeanors. If found guilty, the charges could add up to over 20 years in prison.
Multiple juvenile victims accuse Pokorney of pressuring them or forcing them to perform sex acts, despite them trying to stop him or telling him no. One victim said Pokorney held them down to where they were unable to move while the abuse occurred.
Another victim said they would wake up to Pokorney sexually abusing them, and that Pokorney would get angry and call them names if they did not do what he wanted. They said Pokorney would choke them to make them tell him things, to the point where they could not breathe.
In the affidavits, Pokorney is accused of forcing himself on victims multiple times without consent.
The Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office says the allegations were first investigated after a victim disclosed to a counselor that they had been sexually assaulted by Pokorney.
The sheriff's office says that the alleged incidents happened when Pokorney was a juvenile. In five cases, VCSO says Pokorney was over the age of 16, allowing for an automatic waiver into adult court. They say the sixth case will go to juvenile court.
Pokorney's next scheduled court appearance is on January 25th.