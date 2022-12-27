Evansville high schooler facing rape charges appears in court

There are new developments in the criminal case against a high school student who is accused of a disturbing pattern of behavior that involves claims of battery, strangulation and rape.
Luke Pokorney is free on a $25,000 cash bond and was back in court Tuesday as the prosecution and defense argued over which venue the case should be heard.
The 18-year-old student athlete was arrested in early December and faces multiple charges of rape, sexual, and domestic battery.
At a prior hearing, his defense team said they believe Pokorney is being tried improperly as an adult.
His attorney’s made a motion to dismiss five charges, and claimed they should be tried in juvenile court.
This all comes after multiple juvenile victims accused Pokorney of forcing himself on them several times without consent.
The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office says that the alleged incidents happened when Pokorney was also a juvenile.
However, authorities say Pokorney was over the age of 16 which allows for an automatic waiver into adult court for his charges.
As of now, at least one of the charges, prior to Tuesday, is being heard in juvenile court.
Meanwhile, the state argued that they do in fact have jurisdiction over those five charges in question, and that splitting them would be a waste of resources.
No judgment was made today. Instead, the judge took the motion under advisement.
An attorney conference is set for January 19th.
Pokorney will be back in court for a review hearing on January 25th.