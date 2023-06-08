Evansville hits limit for federally-placed refugees; efforts made to increase capacity

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — A local nonprofit, the God is Good Foundation, works to bring refugees fleeing war, oppression, and other hardships to Evansville to build a new life, and now they need Evansville's help.
A Moldovan family that had been separated for years finally was able to reunite at Evansville Regional Airport with the foundation's help.
Moldova has been greatly destabilized by the Russian invasion of neighboring Ukraine. Pro-Russian separatists have formed a breakaway state called Transnistria within Moldova, where Russia maintains an active military presence.
Max Pavlenco, a former refugee from Moldova and family of the new arrivals, told 44News ”I want to show them Evansville.”
Years ago, Pavlenco and several family members came to the United States as refugees and successfully petitioned the federal government to have the rest of their family accepted into the country.
Alexandr Frango is one of the 14 members of the family that arrived on Wednesday, and he reflected on the scenery he saw as he flew over the city. ”I saw beautiful roads," he said, "beautiful people, beautiful houses, beautiful city. Everything is beautiful. Very beautiful state.”
However, reunifications like this won’t be possible in Evansville anymore. According to Barbara Bias, executive director of the God is Good Foundation, ”we are currently at 100% capacity, which means that we have 50 refugees.”
To increase that limit, Evansville has to show the state department that it has the housing, job opportunities, and will to welcome more refugees.
”Evansville is a friendly city," Adam Billingsly told 44News as he was out for a walk on the downtown riverfront. "Everybody is welcome. I think that having different cultures in Evansville is great for the city and good for everybody in the city.”
The God is Good Foundation is calling on housing owners and employers to open up to refugees and get in contact with them at (812) 490-3184.
Additionally, they are always accepting donations of food and furniture to help furnish apartments for new arrivals.
”That all shows the state department that Evansville is a very receptive community," Bias said, "and that opens the door for increasing numbers of refugees to come make Evansville their home.”
”I am glad that they came, and I am really happy," Pavlenco said now that his family is safely in America.
The family said the first thing they have planned is to sit down and have a long lunch together now that they’re finally reunited.