Evansville Hoses to host fundraising hockey game

This Saturday, the Evansville Hoses will take the ice at Swonders Ice Arena to raise money for the family of Vanderburgh County Sheriff Deputy Jason Cutrell.
Cutrell lost his battle to cancer last week and the law enforcement community wants to extend their hand to help the family.
"The funds will go towards his family, we tell them they can put it towards medical expenses, his children's college fund, we don' t tell them what they can use it for that's not what we're here for. We just want to show our support," says Matt Statdfield, President of Evansville Hoses.
Members of the Evansville Fire Department will take on members from fire departments in St. Louis and Nashville in a hockey game where all the proceeds will go towards the Cutrell family.
Wristbands are being sold by the Hoses and the event is almost sold out. Wristbands will be sold for five dollars at the door and the whole community is encouraged to come out and support.
The event is this Saturday at Swonders Ice Arena, doors open at 6 p.m. and puck drop is at 7 p.m.