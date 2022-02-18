Evansville Hoses to Host Tornado Benefit Hockey Game

Andrew Patton from the Evansville Fire Department says that after the tornadoes hit Kentucky in December, they immediately started calling everybody on the team trying to see what they could do to pitch in and help and had the idea to have a game.
The Evansville Hoses will be playing Saturday night at Swonder Ice Arena in Evansville to raise funds to support Kentucky tornado victims. They are taking on the St. Louis Backdraft trying to take home the I-64 rivalry championship.
Patton says, "The rink we are planning on for tomorrow night will hold twelve hundred people, we hope to fill it up and to raise a lot of money for the victims of the tornado."
The doors will open at 7pm and the game will begin at 7:30pm, and if you are interested in coming to support the Hoses Tornado Benefit you can come to Swonder Ice Arena Saturday night admission is $5 per person.