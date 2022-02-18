 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Kentucky...Illinois...

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

Ohio River at J.T. Myers Dam.

Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

Ohio River at Shawneetown.

.Heavy rainfall that occurred Thursday continues to cause rises
on the Ohio River.  The river will rise above flood stage at these
locations between tonight and Monday, and remain above flood stage
through next week.

For the Ohio River...including Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T.
Myers Dam, and Shawneetown...Minor flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio,
television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY,
FEBRUARY 27...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...From late tonight to Sunday, February 27.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 11:00 AM CST Saturday the stage was 35.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
just after midnight tonight to a crest of 42.3 feet Thursday
morning. It will then fall below flood stage Sunday, February
27.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

&&

Evansville Hoses to Host Tornado Benefit Hockey Game

  • Updated
  • 0
hoses benefit 021822

Andrew Patton from the Evansville Fire Department says that after the tornadoes hit Kentucky in December, they immediately started calling everybody on the team trying to see what they could do to pitch in and help and had the idea to have a game. 

The Evansville Hoses will be playing Saturday night at Swonder Ice Arena in Evansville to raise funds to support Kentucky tornado victims. They are taking on the St. Louis Backdraft trying to take home the I-64 rivalry championship.

Patton says, "The rink we are planning on for tomorrow night will hold twelve hundred people, we hope to fill it up and to raise a lot of money for the victims of the tornado."

The doors will open at 7pm and the game will begin at 7:30pm, and if you are interested in coming to support the Hoses Tornado Benefit you can come to Swonder Ice Arena Saturday night admission is $5 per person.  

