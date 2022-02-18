Evansville Hoses to Host Tornado Benefit Hockey Game

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Indiana...Kentucky...Illinois... Ohio River at Newburgh Dam. Ohio River at J.T. Myers Dam. Ohio River at Mount Vernon. Ohio River at Shawneetown. .Heavy rainfall that occurred Thursday continues to cause rises on the Ohio River. The river will rise above flood stage at these locations between tonight and Monday, and remain above flood stage through next week. For the Ohio River...including Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam, and Shawneetown...Minor flooding is forecast.

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 27...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...From late tonight to Sunday, February 27.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 11:00 AM CST Saturday the stage was 35.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage just after midnight tonight to a crest of 42.3 feet Thursday morning. It will then fall below flood stage Sunday, February 27.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.