Evansville Hoses to play in a benefit game on May 20th

Tickets are now on sale for the Evansville Hoses hockey game when they take on the St. Louis Fire and Ice at the Edge Ice Center in Owensboro on Saturday May 20th.
The game will benefit Georgia McCrady and her family. Georgia McCrady is a student at Murray State, majoring in Agricultural Business. She was recently diagnosed with a brain tumor.
The benefit game will help out with additional costs for Georgia and her family. They will be making the trip to Cincinnati for treatment where she will receive proton radiation for six weeks.
"It'll pay for her place to stay obviously and food and gas things like that," says Christy McCrady, mother of Georgia.
"that's what this benefit game is really for is helping us to kind of help her get through her treatment," said Will McCrady, brother of Georgia.
Georgia's family comes from a long line of firefighters. Her grandfather served on the volunteer fire department. Her brother, Will, currently serves on the Daviess County Fire Department. Her father served as Owensboro Fire Department's Battalion Chief for 21 years, before he passed away in 2017 from cancer.
"Georgia's dad had brain cancer... so it was very hard when we found out, but she's taking it like a champ," said her mother.
Once they learned of Georgia's diagnosis, the firefighter community wrapped their arms around the family, and are doing anything they can to help out.
"I was overwhelmed with the extent they've gone to, to help us out," said her mother.
"Really is a big family and it gets said a lot but it truly is and it really shows in times like this when things like this happen, its incredible to see," says her brother. "We appreciate the support from everybody."
There are only 300 tickets available and are first-come first-served basis. You can get tickets at:
- Owensboro Fire Department
- Station #1
- 512 W. 9th Street
- Daviess County Fire Department
- East Daviess County Fire Station
- 5005 Highway 54 East
- Daviess County Airport Fire Station
- 2145 Airport Road