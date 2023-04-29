Evansville hosts 5th annual Taco Fest

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Evansville’s 5th annual Taco Fest kicked off on Saturday afternoon outside the Veterans Memorial Coliseum.
Thousands of people attended from all over to find the best tacos in the Tri-state. For the $10 admission fee, visitors got access to over 20 vendors and live entertainment from several musical artists. Some came from much further away to experience what Evansville has to offer.
Joe Notter, president of Evansville Events, told 44News ”there’s a guy that traveled five hours from northern Indiana today to come to Taco Fest. People are coming to Evansville. It’s putting Evansville on the map–these large scale events–food festivals.”
The festival was put on in partnership with Fiesta Evansville, a charity that promotes Latino culture and higher education for Latino students.