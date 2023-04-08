Evansville hosts model train convention

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — The Evansville National Guard Armory played host to a convention for model train enthusiasts on Saturday. Hundreds of people of all ages–from casual fans to serious collectors–flocked to the Evansville Model Train Show.
Tina Comer, the show’s coordinator, told 44News her favorite part of the event is bringing joy to others. ”Watching the kids come in, and their eyes light up when they see the trains. That’s what I like the best about it.”
The fourth instance of the bi-annual train show saw a full turnout from vendors, packing the auditorium floor. For some of those vendors, decades of collecting model trains has kept them close and in contact with friends.
Eddie James of WDE Trains told 44News ”there actually was three of us, and we have a railroad club in Owensboro, and we were all members of that railroad club that we started in 1956, and we’d been doing it about thirty years together. Our partner died about two years ago. We have a monthly meeting of the railroad club in Owensboro, and that’s basically how we stay in touch with each other.”
Eddie brought one particularly neat item with him from Owensboro. ”Have a very unique item here. A reproduction of the Greyhound station here in Evansville, Indiana. It’s unusual to find a local item."
If you’re interested in attending the next train show, you can check out the Evansville Model Train Sale Facebook page.