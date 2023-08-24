Evansville Housing Authority links people in need with available local resources at annual fair

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — The Evansville Housing Authority, or EHA, recently held its third annual Community Resource Fair.
It was a place for about 30 vendors and community partners to connect with the communities they hope to serve.
The discussions included childcare options, job opportunities, medical resources, and more.
Those who came out had an opportunity to network in a one-stop shop atmosphere.
"The key word is accessibility. If you have thirty different agencies in here you have thirty different locations to visit, so if you want access to that you have to go to several places around town, transportation would be an issue at that point," said EHA Executive Director Rick Moore.
The resource fair served as a way to connect the thousands of people served by the EHA with organizations that can help them reach their housing goals.