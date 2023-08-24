 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT
/11 PM EDT/ THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values 110
to 115.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana and western Kentucky.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM CDT /11 PM EDT/ Friday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing if you can.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks
in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by
heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke
is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Evansville Housing Authority links people in need with available local resources at annual fair

  • Updated
  • 0
Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) —  The Evansville Housing Authority, or EHA, recently held its third annual Community Resource Fair.

It was a place for about 30 vendors and community partners to connect with the communities they hope to serve.

The discussions included childcare options, job opportunities, medical resources, and more.

Those who came out had an opportunity to network in a one-stop shop atmosphere.

"The key word is accessibility.  If you have thirty different agencies in here you have thirty different locations to visit, so if you want access to that you have to go to several places around town, transportation would be an issue at that point," said EHA  Executive Director Rick Moore.

The resource fair served as a way to connect the thousands of people served by the EHA with organizations that can help them reach their housing goals.

Download the free 44News apps to get the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device

Recommended for you