Evansville Inner City Basketball League Kicks Off

The Evansville Inner City Basketball League kicked off Sunday.
Tristate youth gathered for a little March Madness of their own at the C.K. Newsome Community Center to sign up for the inner city basketball league.
This is the eighth year for the tournament.
The event is sponsored by Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Deputy Major Jason Ashworth as well as the organization Mothers Holding It Down.
The goal is to provide a safe outlet for kids, by playing hoops on the court.
"We do different fundraisers for different activities we do around the community. Including this basketball league which is totally free for all the youth," said Tameka Watson, director and founder of Mothers Holding It Down.
Right now, the league consists of 192 players, making up 18 teams.