Evansville Intersection Closed Until Friday for Water Main Improvements

Evansville Water and Sewer Utility (EWSU) is advising drivers of an intersection that will be closed until Friday.
EWSU says the intersection of Hogue Road and Boehne Camp Road will be closed until Friday, March 25.
According to EWSU, the closure is for the construction of a new water main.
During the closure, traffic will have access to Corpus Christi Catholic Church and School on Hogue Road from the east.
According to EWSU, a second, three-day closure could be necessary at the intersection in April.
