Evansville Jehovah's Witnesses resume century long tradition of door knocking

Evansville Jehovah's witnesses resumed their door to door ministry after 2 and a half years.
A known trademark, the practice was put on pause due to the pandemic.
"The break that we took, it's nothing like being able to talk to people face to face and to be able to share with them a scripture and give them hope," said Bethany Jonkers, a Jehovah's Witness Ministry Volunteer.
Bethany and Seth Jonkers are two of many excited to continue on this century old tradition. Spreading their beliefs to neighbors on door at a time.
"The question we were actually asking is it possible to live forever and that's an interesting question that maybe a lot of people think about, maybe they don't but based on their response we want to discuss it further using the scriptures because nobody can answer that but the bible can," said Seth Jonkers.
Much like the foundation of the religion, the purpose is to spread the word and spiritually inspire as many people as they can and what better way to do so than getting out into the community.
"That's what Jesus did when he was on earth," said Bethany. "he went from village to village, city to city and so following in his footsteps is the most important thing in my life."
Now that they're door knocking hiatus is over they're thankful for the positive feedback they've received so far and although restrictions have been lifted they're ensuring their safety along with others as they minister.
"The response from people, it seems that they're ready to respond after going through this situation together." said Seth.