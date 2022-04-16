Suspects Shooting Inside Hotel Room During Standoff with Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office, Evansville Police Working Another Possible Standoff

The Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office is in a stand-off with two suspects at a hotel in the northern part of the county early Saturday morning.
One is at the Quality Inn and Suites on Elpers Road.
Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding tells 44News they are negotiating with two suspects at the hotel. He said they were initially there on a domestic call.
He also said multiple shots were fired from the suspects inside the room.
Evansville Police say they are also working a scene on the 600 block of Reis Road Saturday morning, but have not confirmed yet if it is also a stand-off.
