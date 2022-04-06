Evansville Man Accused of Abusing, Holding Woman Against Her Will

An Evansville man is facing several felony charges after being accused of holding a woman against her will and abusing her for several days.
An affidavit filed by investigators on the case says 41-year-old Andrew Sutton is the man accused of the abuse.
Police say they spoke to the victim, who said she had been held against her will and beaten by Sutton over the course of several days.
The victim told authorities that Sutton became extremely violent with her after they got into a confrontational situation and she tried to leave his home. She said that Sutton had punched her in the head, poked her face, and also placed a lighter near her face. She also told investigators that he had tackled her and choked her.
She also said that she was only able to remember certain events as if she had been drugged, and that a drug test showed multiple substances in her system, according to the affidavit.
Police say the victim took photos of her injuries, as well as an audio recording of the incident that police viewed and listened to.
Officers said they found Sutton and took him into custody. He was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on charges including Strangulation, Confinement, Battery, and Intimidation.