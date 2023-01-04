Evansville man accused of breaking into two churches in 2022

List of charges continues to grow for an Evansville man who admitted to police breaking into two Evansville churches in 2022.
24-year-old Isaiah Landis already faces charges from burglary and theft before Evansville Police detectives interviewed him about break ins at the Line Street Church of Christ on October 20th and The Gathering Church on October 22nd.
According to affidavits, investigators talked to Landis in the Vanderburgh County Jail about his role in both burglaries. Landis told police that he did break into the Line Street Church of Christ but, once he made entry, he immediately left due to hearing the alarm going off and not wanting to be caught by police.
Two days after that break in, he broke into the Gathering Church and stole credit cards, debit cards, and cash money. He threw all the cards into a dumpster near the church and claimed he gave the rest of the money to "his drug dealer" who lives in Evansville.
In the report, when police asked why he committed the break-ins, Landis said that he "had a debt he owed to his drug dealer and the dealer told him that he wanted his money or there would be consequences if he didn't get his money."
Landis remains in Vanderburgh County Jail on no bond.