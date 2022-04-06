Evansville Man Accused of Driving 107 MPH on the Lloyd Expressway

The Indiana State Police says an Evansville man was arrested on Tuesday night after a Trooper saw him driving faster than 100 mph in a 40 mph zone.
ISP says it happened around 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday when Trooper Aaron Hadley was using radar on the Lloyd Expressway near Wabash Avenue.
According to ISP, the trooper clocked a car going 107 mph in a 40 mph zone.
After the driver took the Fulton Avenue exit from the Lloyd Expressway, ISP says the trooper stopped him near Second Street and Fulton Avenue, and identified him as 35-year-old Wesley Hunt of Evansville.
During a search of Hunt's car, about 66 grams of marijuana was also found, according to ISP.
Hunt was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on charges of Reckless Driving and Possession of Marijuana. He has since been released on bond.