Evansville Man Accused of Drunk Driving With Child in the Car

An Evansville man was arrested on multiple charges including neglect and OMVWI after police say they caught him urinating on the side of a liquor store before driving drunk with a young child in the car.
The incident started on Monday evening when police say they saw 40-year-old Brandon Meriwether of Evansville "using the restroom" on the side of a liquor store at the corner of E. Riverside Drive and Highway 41.
Police say Meriwether smelled like alcohol, and that he had slurred speech and poor balance.
The officers said that after they gave Meriwether a verbal warning about urinating in public, they saw him get into a car and turn onto Highway 41 without using a turn signal.
EPD says the officers pulled Meriwether over, and that they found a young child in the front seat of the car. They also say that Meriwether admitted to having a drink at the liquor store.
When field sobriety tests given to Meriwether, EPD says he displayed several signs of impairment, and that he was determined to be under the influence.
Police say a blood draw was taken at the hospital, which showed Meriwether was almost five times over the legal limit.
Meriwether was booked into the jail on charges of OMVWI and neglect on no bond and the child was picked up by a family member, according to EPD.
Police also noted that Meriwether has a previous OMVWI conviction from 2019.