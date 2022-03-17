Evansville Man Accused of Firing Gun at Group of People

An Evansville man is behind bars after being accused of shooting a gun at a crowd of people.
Evansville Police Department officers were sent to the area of Court Street and NW 6th Street in downtown Evansville on Wednesday night around 10:00 p.m. after someone called 911 to report the gunfire.
When the officers got there they say they talked to the caller, who claimed that 35-year-old Paul Wilder had fired a single shot from a gun before running away.
The 911 caller said that it started as a verbal argument and that he heard Wilder say "I got something for you" before the shot was fired into a group of four or five people.
While canvassing the area and looking for a shell casing, officers said they found Wilder nearby and took him into custody without incident. They say they found a lunchbox that contained a gun and personal paperwork belonging to Wilder.
Police say the handgun they found had one spent shell casing, and that it came back as stolen when checked in their system.
Wilder was booked into the jail on charges of Criminal Recklessness with a Deadly Weapon, Possession of Stolen Property, and Possession of a Firearm by a Serious Violent Felon.
No injuries were reported.