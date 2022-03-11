Evansville Man Accused of Sexually Abusing Juvenile: Affidavit

An Evansville man was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on Thursday night on several criminal charges related to the sexual abuse of a child.
49-year-old Heriberto De Jesus Hernandez-Zulaga of Evansville was booked into the jail on charges of Child Molestation, Child Solicitation, Sexual Misconduct with a Minor, and Sexual Battery.
Investigators say Hernandez-Zulaga was arrested after a young victim was interviewed at Holly's House on Thursday.
According to the probable cause affidavit filed by investigators on the case, the victim said that the sexual abuse had occurred multiple times for an unknown number of years.
When detectives found Hernandez-Zulaga and interviewed him, they say he claimed that he had done nothing wrong, but that he also said he was going to "spend 50 years in jail."
Hernandez-Zulaga remains jailed on no bond. He will appear for his first court hearing at 1:00 p.m. on Friday afternoon.