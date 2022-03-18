Evansville Man Accused of Sexually Assaulting Woman

An Evansville man was arrested on Friday after being accused of sexually assaulting a woman.
The Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office says 20-year-old Isaiah Wallace of Evansville was arrested and charged with Sexual Battery early Friday morning.
According to a probable cause affidavit, the victim told deputies that the attack happened at her place of work.
The victim said that Wallace grabbed her by the arm and tried to kiss her, and that after she pulled away from him, he grabbed her and tried to put his hands under her clothes.
After being booked into the jail, Wallace's bond was set at $500.