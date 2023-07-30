Evansville man accused of shooting at ex-girlfriend's house

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV)— A man is behind bars after shooting at his ex-girlfriend's house, according to the Evansville Police Department.
Officers were sent to East Eichel Avenue just before 9:00 a.m. today for a shots fired call.
According to the affidavit, witnesses said they heard a loud bang and saw Bryan Hale walk to his truck, fire three gunshots, and leave the area.
Police say they found three bullet holes in Hale's ex-girlfriend's house.
Hale was booked into the Vanderburgh County jail for criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon. He is being held on no bond.