Evansville man accused of stabbing girlfriend in the neck

An Evansville man is behind bars after stabbing his girlfriend in the neck, according to police.
According to authorities, officers were sent to a house in the 1000 block of W. Franklin St. for domestic violence in progress on Saturday shortly after midnight.
According to an affidavit, the victim told dispatch she had been stabbed in the neck by her boyfriend, Derrick Collins.
Authorities say the victim had blood on her shirt and neck.
The victim was transported to the hospital for a minor laceration, police say.
According to the affidavit, Collins left the apartment before the victim called the police but was found at another apartment. Collins denied doing anything physical to the victim.
Collins was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail for domestic battery with a deadly weapon. He is being held on a $1,000 bond.