Evansville man accused of stealing a boat

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEVV) — A boat found floating in the Ohio River more than 100 miles from where it was stolen led to new theft charges for an Evansville man.
According to the Livingston County Sheriff's Office, a boat was reported stolen in Livingston County on Vanhooser Road June 12.
Investigators say the reporter told deputies that the suspect who stole it was driving a truck and trailer with Indiana plates.
Meanwhile, it was the Henderson Police Department that discovered and recovered the boat. The boat's motor and lower unit were both found June 20 in the Ohio River near the Horseshoe Bend area.
The trailer and plates were linked to the suspect Jeremy Jones of Evansville. The 38-year-old was charged with Theft by Unlawful Taking Over $10,000 but under $1,000,000.
Jones was arrested by the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office for warrants on theft charges unrelated to this case.
He'll head to Henderson to face new charges for the boat theft.