Evansville man accused of stealing a boat

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM CDT /NOON EDT/
THURSDAY TO 8 PM CDT /9 PM EDT/ FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions, with peak afternoon heat
index values from 103 to 109 both Thursday and Friday.

* WHERE...Southwest Indiana, southeast Illinois, and the Pennyrile
region of west Kentucky. The advisory is north and east of a
line from Marion Illinois through Kentucky Lake.

* WHEN...From Thursday morning through Friday evening.

* IMPACTS...Heat and humidity will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Thunderstorms may interrupt the heat at
times, however the rainfall may increase humidity levels.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible.

&&

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT...

The Indiana and Kentucky environmental agencies have called for an
Air Quality Alert for their respective areas, including southwest
Indiana and western Kentucky. This alert is in effect until
midnight CDT tonight.

Everyone may experience health effects. Members of sensitive groups
may experience more serious health effects. Sensitive groups include
the elderly...children...persons with asthma or other breathing
problems...and persons with lung and heart disease. People in these
groups are advised to greatly limit their outdoor activities to
reduce their exposure to ozone and particulate pollution.

Evansville man accused of stealing a boat

  • Updated
  • 0
Boat theft suspect arrested

Jeremy Jones of Evansville

 Brian Miller

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEVV) — A boat found floating in the Ohio River more than 100 miles from where it was stolen led to new theft charges for an Evansville man.

According to the Livingston County Sheriff's Office, a boat was reported stolen in Livingston County on Vanhooser Road June 12.

Investigators say the reporter told deputies that the suspect who stole it was driving a truck and trailer with Indiana plates. 

Stolen boat recovered

A boat stolen out of Livingston County, KY was recovered in Henderson, KY

Meanwhile, it was the Henderson Police Department that discovered and recovered the boat. The boat's motor and lower unit were both found June 20 in the Ohio River near the Horseshoe Bend area.

The trailer and plates were linked to the suspect Jeremy Jones of Evansville. The 38-year-old was charged with Theft by Unlawful Taking Over $10,000 but under $1,000,000.

Jones was arrested by the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office for warrants on theft charges unrelated to this case.

He'll head to Henderson to face new charges for the boat theft.

Download the free 44News apps to get the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device

Recommended for you