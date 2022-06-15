Evansville man accused of stealing a car while driver was on the hood

Evansville man remains behind bars on no bond following a car theft at a local gas station early Tuesday morning.
Evansville Police said 19-year-old Aaron Boynton faces charges of Auto Theft, Battery with a Deadly Weapon, and Disorderly Conduct following a car theft at the Chuckles Gas Station on South Green River Road.
Officers responded to the gas station and spotted Boynton inside, who put his hands up immediately and told officers he had a firearm in his pocket. EPD responded to reports of a car stolen at the gas station. While Boynton was in custody, they observed security camera footage of a man matching Boynton approaching a Chevy Impala. The suspect was seen getting into the car and the owner of the car got in front of the vehicle.
According to police, the car floored it forward and the owner got onto the hood and held on. The suspect whipped the car around and the owner fell off, suffering road rash and back pain.
The vehicle was located at an area of apartments near the gas station.
Boynton was arrested and taken to Vanderburgh County Jail. While in jail, officers also learned that he was charges related to a hit and run that took place on Monday.