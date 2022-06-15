Evansville man accused of stealing a car while driver was on the hood

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values of 100 to 106 degrees this afternoon
and 102 to 107 degrees Thursday afternoon.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana, southeast Missouri,
western Kentucky and southern Illinois.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Overnight lows will only fall into the mid
to upper 70s, providing little relief.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT WEDNESDAY NIGHT...

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has extended an
Air Quality Action Day for high levels of Ozone in the air through
Wednesday, June 15, for the following Southwest Indiana counties,

Vanderburgh, Posey, Warrick, Spencer, Gibson, and Pike.

This alert remains in effect until midnight CDT Wednesday Night.

An Ozone Alert is issued when a combination of high temperatures,
light winds and other factors are expected to produce conditions
where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed federally mandated
standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to
reduce Ozone emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool, or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one
trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7 pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when
Ozone levels are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with heart
or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy work
outdoors.

Evansville man accused of stealing a car while driver was on the hood

  • Updated
  • 0
AARON BOYNTON MUG

Evansville man remains behind bars on no bond following a car theft at a local gas station early Tuesday morning.

Evansville Police said 19-year-old Aaron Boynton faces charges of Auto Theft, Battery with a Deadly Weapon, and Disorderly Conduct following a car theft at the Chuckles Gas Station on South Green River Road.

Officers responded to the gas station and spotted Boynton inside, who put his hands up immediately and told officers he had a firearm in his pocket.  EPD responded to reports of a car stolen at the gas station.  While Boynton was in custody, they observed security camera footage of a man matching Boynton approaching a Chevy Impala.  The suspect was seen getting into the car and the owner of the car got in front of the vehicle.

According to police, the car floored it forward and the owner got onto the hood and held on.  The suspect whipped the car around and the owner fell off, suffering road rash and back pain.

The vehicle was located at an area of apartments near the gas station.

Boynton was arrested and taken to Vanderburgh County Jail.  While in jail, officers also learned that he was charges related to a hit and run that took place on Monday.

