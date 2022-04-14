Evansville Man Accused of Stealing Truck, Hitting Cop Car, Fleeing From Officers

An Evansville man is facing multiple charges after authorities say he stole a truck after attacking its driver, hit a police vehicle with a K9 Officer inside it, and led authorities on a short pursuit before crashing.
The Evansville Police Department says it all happened in the early morning hours of Wednesday around 1:30 a.m., when an officer saw 31-year-old Christopher Anglin of Evansville in the front passenger seat of a pickup truck at the Rally's restaurant on E. Virginia Street and Highway 41.
Also inside the truck with Anglin was the truck's owner, who was sitting in the driver seat, according to EPD. Police say the truck was turned off.
EPD says Anglin had an active felony warrant for level 5 intimidation, along with two other misdemeanor warrants.
EPD says the officer approached Anglin and told him to get out of the truck.
At that point, the officer heard Anglin say something about having a gun, according to EPD. They say the officer saw Anglin attack the truck's driver and force him to get out.
According to police, Anglin put the truck in reverse and backed into the officer's patrol vehicle, which at the time, had the officer's K9 partner inside.
They say Anglin took off in an attempt to get away, and that the officer followed in his patrol vehicle and turned on his lights in an effort to pull him over.
After a short pursuit, EPD says Anglin crashed the stolen truck near W. Division Street and N. First Avenue. When the officer tried to approach the wrecked truck, they say Anglin got out, claimed he had a gun threatened to shoot him, and took off running.
The arrest affidavit goes on to say that officers caught up with Anglin and took him into custody, and that no gun was found on him.
When officers spoke to the owner of the truck, they say he told them that Anglin was an acquaintance of his, and that he was only using his truck to help Anglin move his motorcycles.
Anglin was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on charges of robbery, intimidation, criminal recklessness, resisting law enforcement, leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident, battery, and operating a vehicle without a license.