Evansville man accused of strangling neighbor during an argument

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV)— A man is behind bars after strangling his neighbor during an argument, according to police.
According to the affidavit, officers were sent to Cross Street for a medical emergency on Saturday around 4:20 p.m.
According to the affidavit, dispatch was told that the victim's neighbor had choked her until she passed out, and he beat her up.
Officers say they arrested Dominique Pryor when they arrived.
According to officers, Pryor told them he confronted the victim about an incident that happened earlier in the day, and he believed that she hit him, so he hit her back.
Authorities say the victim told officers that she and Pryor were arguing about tires being slashed earlier in the day. She said when she was on her bicycle around 4:00 p.m., Pryor threw a water bottle at her but missed, and they started arguing.
The affidavit says Pryor started walking towards the victim, and she got off her bicycle. Pryor then put his arm around her neck and strangled her until she lost consciousness. According to authorities, Pryor then hit her in the face at least three more times.
Authorities say the victim had swelling on her face, a cut under her eye, blood on her face, and blood on her shirt.
Pryor was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail for strangulation and battery, resulting in serious bodily injury.