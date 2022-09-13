Evansville man accused of striking victim with baseball bat

Evansville Police are investigating a battery report that occurred in an apartment on Jefferson Ave, Tuesday
Police say 39-year-old Avion Dez Lamar Drake faces a felony charge for allegedly striking the victim in the head with a baseball bat.
The victim stated he was laying in bed with someone else, when he heard someone at the door. He stated Drake, who was visibly upset about something, opened up his bedroom door holding a knife.
The two then got into a physical fight, which lead Drake to striking the victim with an aluminum baseball bat.
According to police, the victim had a large laceration to the right side of his head, and was bleeding badly. He was transported to the hospital for treatment.
Drake was sitting on the victim's couch when police arrived, before they placed him in handcuffs.
Drake has been booked in the Vanderburgh County Detention Center, charged with Battery committed with a deadly weapon.