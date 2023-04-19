Evansville man accused of threatening hospital staff, assaulting officer

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — An Evansville man faces several charges after an incident that happened at a local hospital.
An officer with the Evansville Police Department said they were working off duty at St. Vincent Hospital on Tuesday when one of the nurses said 32-year-old Corey York, who was there visiting someone, had threatened them.
When the officer approached York and told him to leave, they say York threatened them as well before reaching out and pushing the officer. They say he was also threatening to kill hospital staff.
The officer said when they escorted York out of the hospital, he tried to punch them and pull away.
After taking York to the ground and handcuffing him, the officer found a glass pipe and some meth on him, EPD says.
York was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on charges including battery, intimidation, resisting law enforcement, and drug possession.