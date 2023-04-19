 Skip to main content
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH
THURSDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS
OF SOUTHWEST INDIANA AND THE PENNYRILE REGION OF WESTERN KENTUCKY...

The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a Fire Weather
Watch for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from
Thursday morning through Thursday evening.

* Affected Area...In Indiana, Fire Weather Zones 081, 082, 085,
086, 087 and 088. In Kentucky, Fire Weather Zones 010, 011,
012, 013, 014, 015, 016, 017, 018, 019, 020, 021 and 022.

* Winds...South 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

* Relative Humidity...As low as 20 TO 25 percent in the afternoon.

* Impacts...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.

Evansville man accused of threatening hospital staff, assaulting officer

COREY ANTHONY YORK, 32, Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — An Evansville man faces several charges after an incident that happened at a local hospital.

An officer with the Evansville Police Department said they were working off duty at St. Vincent Hospital on Tuesday when one of the nurses said 32-year-old Corey York, who was there visiting someone, had threatened them.

When the officer approached York and told him to leave, they say York threatened them as well before reaching out and pushing the officer. They say he was also threatening to kill hospital staff.

The officer said when they escorted York out of the hospital, he tried to punch them and pull away.

After taking York to the ground and handcuffing him, the officer found a glass pipe and some meth on him, EPD says.

York was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on charges including battery, intimidation, resisting law enforcement, and drug possession.

