Evansville man arrested after being accused of firing gun inside local bar

An Evansville man faces charges related to firing a gun inside a local sports bar early Monday morning.
Evansville Police said 42-year-old Tarone Johnson faces Criminal Recklessness and other charges after police responded to Rick's Sports Bar on South Green River Road around 2 A.M. for a fight in progress call.
Officers said they arrived to a large crowd in the parking lot and started dispersing the group. While officers were investigating, a witness said that there might have been a shot fired inside the bar. Once inside, EPD discovered a spent shell casing on the floor next to a pool table and a hole in the ceiling.
Video inside the bar showed two females began fighting when a man, later identified as Johnson, was seen firing a shot into the ceiling, according to police. Later during the investigation, authorities said that a car that had a black jacket that Johnson was seen putting into, was searched and a handgun was retrieved.
Officers say they were able to locate Johnson at his home and placed him into custody, and that he admitted he was at the bar and fired the shot into the ceiling when the fight broke out.
He remains in Vanderburgh County Jail on no bond on charges of Criminal Recklessness with a Deadly Weapon, Unlawful Carrying of a Handgun with Prior Conviction, and False Reporting.