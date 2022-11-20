Evansville man arrested after biting a man's ear, police say

Police say an Evansville man was arrested after biting a man's ear and pointing a gun at him.
Officers were dispatched to a home on Brentwood Drive on Saturday around 3:45 a.m. for a break-in in progress.
According to the affidavit, the reporter called in, whispering they were being robbed and that she had to hang up the phone.
When officers arrived at the home, they said a red car was attempting to leave the driveway. According to the affidavit, officers detained the driver and passenger, and one of the men was bleeding from the ear.
The men told police there was a male inside the home with a rifle, and three people were still inside the house, according to police.
Authorities were able to get several people outside and found two people hiding in the basement. One of the people in the basement was the reporter, according to police. She said she heard yelling, fighting, and something about a gun, making her think the house was being robbed.
The driver and passenger of the red car told police they were invited to the home, and the offender, Samuel Matthews, was invited later in the evening.
The driver claimed Matthews had recently stolen items from him and was unaware Matthews was coming to the home. He said he confronted Matthews about the theft when Matthews arrived. He said Matthews attacked him and bit his ear, and other people in the house stopped the attack.
The driver told police he left the house and realized his diamond earring had been ripped from his ear during the attack. He said he went back inside, and Matthews pointed a rifle at him and charged it.
Officers were given consent to search the home by the homeowner and found a black Steel Strike Umbrex BB gun, which belonged to Matthews.
Matthews admitted to owning and possessing the gun but denied pointing it at the driver.
Matthews was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail for intimidation with a deadly weapon and battery.