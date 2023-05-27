Evansville man arrested after his dog was euthanized

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV)— An Evansville man is behind bars after his dog was euthanized, according to police.
According to the affidavit, officers were sent to the area of East Walnut Street for a check welfare on Saturday around 1:45 a.m.
According to officers, a witness said that Gordon Terry had repeatedly dropped his dog on the road. Officers say the witness reported Terry was having trouble standing and fell over multiple times. She said when she went to talk to Terry, he told her he was drunk on some pills.
Authorities say animal control took custody of the dog and found it had brain damage. Animal control said their only option was to euthanize the dog.
Authorities say they found and talked to Terry. Terry told officers his dog ran off, and when he went to get the dog, he kept falling. He said the dog jumped out of his arms, and he let him go.
According to the affidavit, the dog was hemorrhaging because of brain damage and being dropped multiple times.
Terry was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail for an animal cruelty charge.
He is being held on a $500 bond.