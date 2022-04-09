Evansville Man Arrested After Leading Troopers on Chase in Stolen Car in Mt. Vernon: ISP

The Indiana State Police arrested an Evansville man with active felony warrants after a chase in Mount Vernon just before midnight Friday.
ISP says Trooper Zack Fulton spotted 50-year-old Chadrick Royal driving a stolen 2003 Ford Explorer while patrolling 4th Street near Barbee Street.
Trooper Fulton tried to stop the driver as he was pulling into a Casey’s Gas Station, but ISP says Royal increased his speed and made his way westbound on 4th street.
ISP says the Trooper followed the driver, who sped past three stop signs, before coming to a dead end.
Royal then ran on foot 150 yards down a rocky embankment and into the flooded river bottoms, according to ISP.
Trooper Fulton eventually found Royal lying on the north side of the creek bed and he was taken into custody.
Troopers say Royal showed signs he was impaired, failed sobriety tests and refused to take a chemical test.
Royal was taken to the Posey County Jail on charges of Resisting Law Enforcement with a Vehicle, a Level 6 Felony, Auto Theft, a Level 6 Felony, Operating a Vehicle while Intoxicated - Refusal, a Class A Misdemeanor, Reckless Driving, a Class B Misdemeanor and for Felony Warrants out of Knox and Daviess County.
The Mt. Vernon Police also assisted in the arrest.