Evansville man arrested after police find nearly 80 grams of marijuana during traffic stop

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV)— An Evansville man faces multiple charges after a traffic stop leads to police finding nearly 80 grams of marijuana.
Officers say they were patrolling on Riverside Drive on Sunday around 1:00 a.m. when they saw a grey Ford Taurus drive past them. Officers made a U-turn and saw the car pass a vehicle on a double yellow line and drive at high speed.
According to the affidavit, officers initiated a traffic stop at Jackson Avenue and Garvin Street.
Authorities say the driver, Kavoriante Outlaw, never received a driver's license.
According to officers, they smelled marijuana when Outlaw's passenger, Eireon Buckner, opened the door.
While searching Buckner, officers say they found a gun and 79.6 grams of marijuana on him.
According to the affidavit, officers seized Buckner's phone because of the large amount of marijuana on him. According to officers, they also found $350 separated in multiple denominations, indicating Buckner was dealing narcotics.
Buckner was booked into the Vanderburgh County jail for dealing marijuana, unlawful carrying of a handgun, and communication intimidation.
Outlaw was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail for possession of marijuana and unlawful carrying of a handgun.