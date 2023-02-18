Evansville man arrested after shooting a man in the ankle, police say

An Evansville man is behind bars after shooting another man in the ankle, according to authorities.
Officers say they were dispatched to the Circle K on W. Columbia St. for shots fired on February 12.
Officers found a man who had been shot in the ankle, lying on the ground near Maryland and Fulton Ave.
According to an affidavit, the victim told officers he was in his car when two vehicles stopped at the gas station. He said the suspect, Charles Lindsey Sullivan Jr., began hitting his ex-girlfriend. The victim said he got Sullivan off the girl and then began to fight Sullivan.
Authorities say when Sullivan fell down; the victim said he got in the car. Sullivan then shot at the victim's car and ran away.
The victim was taken to the hospital.
Officers say they later found multiple spent shell casings in the Circle K parking lot.
Crime scene and detectives were called to the scene, authorities say.
Sullivan was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on Friday but was later released on a $5,000 bond.