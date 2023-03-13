Evansville man arrested following brief stand-off with police

There was a heavy police presence at an Evansville home after a 911 caller alerted authorities about a possibly dangerous subject.
The call came in around 3:30 Monday afternoon for a man armed with a knife at an Evansville home. The home was located on Keck Avenue in Evansville.
Police say 32-year-old Damian Johnson got into an argument with his grandparents and at one point pulled out a knife, prompting a call to 911 for help.
When police first arrived, Johnson reportedly barricaded himself on the front porch.
After a while, police were able to get him to drop the knife and surrender peacefully.
No one was hurt.
Johnson now faces intimidation and resisting law enforcement charges.