Evansville man arrested for allegedly strangling woman

An Evansville man was arrested on Friday night for an alleged assault on a woman.
Officers were called to a home on Healing Street near South Green Road for reports of a man standing on a woman's porch with a weapon that was trying to break into her home.
Authorities say that the man, 31-year old-Michael Flemming, had fled into his home by the time officers arrived.
The victim told EPD that she was attempting to get in a vehicle to leave the house next door she was visiting when Flemming arrived at the same time, pulled her out of the vehicle and began beating and strangling her.
The victim said she was able to escape, but that Flemming returned to the residence with a small black handgun and started banging on the door. Flemming is said to have broken the camera on the porch before returning to his own home.
Officers say they attempted to make contact with Flemming, who initially refused to exit his home. After some time, they say Flemming came out to speak to the officers with his infant child in his arms, according to police.
Police say Flemming was then placed into custody by force, with the child unharmed, and that a subsequent sweep of the home found several firearms inside the residence.
Flemming was booked into Vanderburgh County Jail for strangulation, intimidation with a deadly weapon, attempted residential entry, neglect of a dependent, resisting law enforcement, battery, and criminal mischief.