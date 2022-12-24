Evansville man arrested for multiple drug charges, runs away from officers

An Evansville man is facing multiple charges after being found with multiple drugs inside his car.
Authorities were dispatched to the Chuckles gas station on South Weinbach Avenue early Friday morning for a check welfare.
Upon arrival, officers found a blue Kia Optima parked near the gas station doors. The vehicle was running and in park.
Authorities say they found a man sleeping in the car and woke him up after announcing themselves. The man then tried to drive away but stopped after authorities told him to keep the car parked.
Police say after they escorted the man out of the car, his pupils were constricted, and he stumbled when he walked. The man told police his name was James Roach. Police say after looking him up, they found his name is James Reed.
According to officials, Reed had two felony warrants for his arrest.
Authorities say Reed ran away through an alley but was stopped in the 1800 block of Waggoner Avenue, where he was put inside a patrol vehicle.
While searching the vehicle, authorities say they found Heroin, fentanyl, methamphetamine, and Alprazolam, a Schedule IV drug.
Authorities say Reed began showing signs of overdosing and appeared to fall asleep.
Reed was transported to the hospital and booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail after being released.
Reed is charged with possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a schedule IV drug, possession of paraphernalia, resisting law enforcement, and operating while habitual traffic violator with a prior conviction.