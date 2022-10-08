Evansville man arrested for murder following stabbing at apartment

An Evansville man arrested for Murder after a stabbing late Friday night.
According to Evansville Police, Zachary Page is accused of killing the victim inside an apartment along Park Street after 8:30PM.
In the affidavit, a witness told police that Page and another person were in the apartment when the victim confronted Page about how he was talking to someone. The witness said Page stabbed the victim and left the apartment.
The victim was located inside the living room. They were taken to the hospital, where the victim died.
Police caught up with Page near Fulton Ave and West Florida Street soon after. Page admitted to police that he stabbed the victim but, did it in self-defense. Detectives found the possible knife used in the stabbing in the grass near Fifth Avenue and West Florida Street.
Page told police that the victim had pointed a firearm at him, which led to him stabbing the victim. However, detectives said that Zachary was the only one mentioning that there was a gun involved and, after a search warrant was executed for the apartment, no firearm was found.
Page was booked in Vanderburgh County Jail for Murder.