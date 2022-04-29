Evansville man arrested for shooting at car that rear-ended him: police

An Evansville man is facing criminal charges after police say he shot at a car that had three people inside after it rear-ended him.
EPD says officers were sent to the area of N. First Avenue and W. Franklin Street around 2:00 p.m. on Thursday after someone called 911 and said that a man on a motorcycle had shot at them.
The caller told police that he was driving down N. Main Street with his wife and infant child when a man on a motorcycle passed him and suddenly stopped, causing him to rear-end the motorcycle.
The victim told police that the man on the bike pulled out a handgun and starting shooting.
EPD says officers saw two bullet holes on the man's car, and that a .40 caliber shell casing was also found in the area where the shooting took place.
About 30 minutes later, police said dispatch got a call from 34-year-old Darvis Nolen, who said he wanted to speak with officers about getting hit by a vehicle while he was on his motorcycle.
Police say they interviewed Nolen at headquarters.
They say Nolen claimed that he had to swerve around to the front of the car because it slammed on its brakes in front of him. He claimed that after being rear-ended, he thought the driver of the car was going to run him over, so he pulled out his gun and fired two shots.
Police say they looked at Nolen's motorcycle, and that it didn't have damage consistent with someone trying to run it over.
They also say they saw security camera footage from a local business that showed Nolen abruptly slow down in front of the car before being rear-ended.
Nolen was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on no bond on two charges of Criminal Recklessness With a Deadly Weapon.