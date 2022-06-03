Evansville man arrested on multiple child molestation charges, sheriff says

An Evansville man was arrested on two child molestation charges after two young victims were interviewed at Holly's House, according to authorities.
The Posey County Sheriff's Office says 72-year-old David North of Evansville was arrested as the result of an investigation into claims of sexual abuse.
PCSO says the investigation started after two juveniles came forward with the allegations of abuse to authorities.
The sheriff's office says the kids were taken to Holly's House, where investigators conducted a forensic interview. They told investigators that the abuse happened at North's home within the past few months.
Deputies arrested North and booked him into the Posey County Jail on one count of Level 1 Child Molesting and two counts of Level 4 Child Molesting.
He remains held on a $75,000 bond.