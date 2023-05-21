Evansville man arrested on multiple drug charges after traffic stop

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV)—An Evansville man faces multiple drug charges after a traffic stop, according to police.
According to the affidavit, officers were told about a man passed out in the driver seat of a black Chevy with the vehicle in drive around 4:25 a.m. today near Washington Avenue.
Authorities say they identified the driver as Jadrion Griffin.
The affidavit shows that Griffin drove off eastbound in the westbound lanes and almost had a head-on crash with another vehicle.
Officers say Griffin then left the road and hit a guardrail before driving off again. The affidavit shows he ran a red light and went off the road by St. Vincent Hospital.
According to authorities, a sergeant in the area saw Griffin slow down and do a U-Turn.
Officers say they activated emergency lights at the intersection of South Green River Road and Washington Avenue and went up to the vehicle. Griffin stopped at the light and drove off when officers told him to stop the car.
According to the affidavit, eventually, Griffin stopped the vehicle and had bloodshot and glossy eyes. Officers say they could smell marijuana from the vehicle and Griffin's clothes.
Authorities say they searched Griffin and found large sums of cash divided into several parts, with some rubber-banded together. They also found a joint with a brown and green leafy substance.
According to authorities, they found narcotics and a list of people's names with amounts next to them, leading officers to suspect Griffin is dealing narcotics.
Authorities say the joint tested positive for THC.
Griffin was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail for possession of marijuana and a narcotic drug, dealing a narcotic drug, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, reckless driving, resisting law enforcement, operating a vehicle under the influence of drugs, learners permit violation, driving left of center, disregarding a flashing signal, and operating a vehicle under the influence of marijuana.