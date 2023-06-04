 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO MIDNIGHT CDT
MONDAY NIGHT...

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has called for an
Air Quality Action Day for high levels of Ozone or in the air for
Monday, June 5th for the following Southwest Indiana counties,

Vanderburgh, Posey, Warrick, Spencer, Gibson, and Pike.

This alert is in effect from midnight tonight to midnight CDT Monday
night.

An Ozone Alert is issued when a combination of high temperatures,
light winds and other factors are expected to produce conditions
where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed federally mandated
standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to
reduce Ozone emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool, or use public transportation
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one
trip
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7 pm
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when
Ozone levels are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with heart
or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy work
outdoors.

Evansville man behind bars on drug dealing charges

Johnny Robertson Jr.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — An Evansville man is behind bars for dealing drugs, according to police. 

Authorities say they were sent to Burdette Park on Saturday just after 7:00 p.m. for someone selling narcotics. 

The affidavit shows that someone saw Johnny Robertson selling drugs. 

Authorities found and arrested Robertson near the pool. 

According to the affidavit, authorities found 95 grams of synthetic cannabinoids, individual plastic baggies, and individual piles of $100 inside Robertson's backpack.

Robertson was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail for dealing a controlled substance. He is being held on a $5,000 bond.

