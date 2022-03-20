Evansville Man Celebrates 102nd Birthday

It's not everyday you see someone celebrating their 102nd birthday, but Elmer Roettger is one of the few that have the opportunity.
A huge milestone, Roettger has lived over a century, or so his family says.
"Tell her how old you are," said one family member. "52.." said Roettger.
That's an age Roettger is sticking with.
2 years ago Roettger celebrated his 100th birthday in the midst of the pandemic, now that things are slowly getting back to normal he's celebrating along with family and some friends.
This year he and his family spent time talking, laughing and catching up on lost time. They also enjoyed eating the delicious birthday cake.
Roettger worked at boots manufacturing for 34 years and in his younger days, he enjoyed playing golf.
With 102 years under his belt, 44News wanted to know how it feels.
"That's a hard question to answer, everyday seems, after you get so old, you just go with the flow." said Roettger.
Now that the party is over and his candles are all blown out, his family is wishing him many more years to come.