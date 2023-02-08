 Skip to main content
Evansville man charged in recent break-in and shooting

  • Updated
  • 0
Blake Cadwalader, 33, Evansville

Blake Cadwalader, 33, Evansville (Vanderburgh County Jail)

An arrest has been made in a recent violent break-in, according to police records.

Police records show that 33-year-old Blake Cadwalader was arrested in connection with the incident, which happened one week ago on Feb. 1.

Back on Feb. 1, police said they were called to a hospital after a man showed up there with two gunshot wounds to his leg. We're told the incident unfolded on South Grand Avenue, near Jackson Street, around 9:30 p.m. that night. 

The victim told authorities that their attacked had forced their way into his home and shot him.

Cadwalader was booked on charges including burglary and aggravated battery, plus several gun charges and a drug charge.

