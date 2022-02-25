Evansville Man Charged in Woman's 2020 Overdose Death

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana... Kentucky...Illinois... Ohio River at Owensboro, Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam, Shawneetown and Golconda. .Rainfall over the last 10 days will continue to cause rises on the Ohio River, with expected crests mid to late next week. For the Ohio River...including Owensboro, Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam, Shawneetown, Golconda...Moderate flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH MONDAY, MARCH 07... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam. * WHEN...Until Monday, March 07. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 10:00 AM CST Saturday the stage was 44.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 44.3 feet early Wednesday afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Monday, March 07. - Flood stage is 38.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&