Evansville Man Charged in Woman's 2020 Overdose Death

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Kentucky...Illinois...

Ohio River at Owensboro, Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers
Dam,  Shawneetown and Golconda.

.Rainfall over the last 10 days will continue to cause rises on the
Ohio River, with expected crests mid to late next week.

For the Ohio River...including Owensboro, Newburgh Dam, Mount
Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam, Shawneetown, Golconda...Moderate flooding is
forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio,
television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH MONDAY,
MARCH 07...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...Until Monday, March 07.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:00 AM CST Saturday the stage was 44.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 44.3
feet early Wednesday afternoon. It will then fall below flood
stage Monday, March 07.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Kentucky...Illinois...

Ohio River at Owensboro, Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers
Dam,  Shawneetown and Golconda.

.Rainfall over the last 10 days will continue to cause rises on the
Ohio River, with expected crests mid to late next week.

For the Ohio River...including Owensboro, Newburgh Dam, Mount
Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam, Shawneetown, Golconda...Moderate flooding is
forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio,
television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CST Saturday the stage was 41.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river will rise to 41.8 feet Thursday evening,
hold fairly steady through early Saturday morning, then fall
but remain above flood stage.
- Flood stage is 35.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Evansville Man Charged in Woman's 2020 Overdose Death

  • Updated
  • 0
Trenton Duncan via Vanderburgh County Jail

Trenton Skyler Duncan, 27, of Evansville (Vanderburgh County Jail photo)

An Evansville, Indiana man is behind bars after investigators say they connected him to an overdose death that happened back in August of 2020.

Jail records show 27-year-old Trenton Duncan of Evansville was arrested and charged with Dealing in a Controlled Substance Resulting in Death on Thursday.

The Evansville Police Department says Duncan was arrested in connection to the August 2020 overdose death of Mallory Phillips.

Through examinations of Phillips' phone, investigators say they found conversations between Phillips and Duncan about the sale and purchase of drugs that happened the night before Phillips was found dead.

According to EPD, a doctor ruled Phillips' death was caused by multiple drug intoxication by heroin and fentanyl, with no other evidence of foul play.

Duncan was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on Thursday on a $100,100 bond.

Tags

Recommended for you