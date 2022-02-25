Evansville Man Charged in Woman's 2020 Overdose Death

An Evansville, Indiana man is behind bars after investigators say they connected him to an overdose death that happened back in August of 2020.
Jail records show 27-year-old Trenton Duncan of Evansville was arrested and charged with Dealing in a Controlled Substance Resulting in Death on Thursday.
The Evansville Police Department says Duncan was arrested in connection to the August 2020 overdose death of Mallory Phillips.
Through examinations of Phillips' phone, investigators say they found conversations between Phillips and Duncan about the sale and purchase of drugs that happened the night before Phillips was found dead.
According to EPD, a doctor ruled Phillips' death was caused by multiple drug intoxication by heroin and fentanyl, with no other evidence of foul play.
Duncan was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on Thursday on a $100,100 bond.